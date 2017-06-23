THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state chief Kummanam Rajasekharan said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement that Yoga is a mere physical exercise exposes his ignorance about Indian saints and thought.

In his Facebook post, Kummanam said even when the heads of states of Muslim countries and other world leaders were actively performing Yoga on International Yoga Day on Wednesday, the Chief Minister “celebrated” yoga by delivering a speech which was an insult to Indian yogis and rishis known for their high thinking and spiritual wisdom. “There were references to Yoga in the Bhagavad Gita and the Upanishads, but the Chief Minister says it is secular,” said Kummanam.