THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversy related to the tax relaxation given to Tejaswini, an IT building in Technopark, continues to occupy the Corporation council’s time with members debating the future course of action without much headway.

In the process, the Health Standing Committee agenda regarding the changing of bylaw for reconstituting the Sanitation Committee and the licence for dangerous industries was passed hurriedly without much discussion. The first item on the list concerned the suspension of senior clerk K R Mohanan for having issued an order granting tax relaxation to Tejaswini without the knowledge of the Corporation secretary.

The ruling council accused the Tax Appeal Standing Committee’s decision resulted in a loss of revenue to the tune of Rs 4.92 crore to the Corporation. But BJP and UDF councillors voted against taking action against the clerk. While the UDF wanted a wider probe, the BJP took the stance there was nothing wrong in granting tax relaxation given by the Tax Appeal Standing Committee headed by BJP councillor Simi Jyothish.

Though many voices were raised from the ruling LDF councillors for an investigating agency to probe the decision, no such step was taken in the council. Instead, the Mayor asked the secretary for a clarification on the Administrative Tribunal’s directive on the part to be played by the council. After Mohanan approached the Administrative Tribunal against his suspension, the Tribunal had written to the council to look into the issue.