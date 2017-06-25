Heavy downpour over the past few days has come as a big relief to farmers. A farmer sowing seeds in a field at Balussery in Kozhikode | TP Sooraj

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The seeds of change sown by the LDF Government in its first year to revive rice cultivation have yielded results. In its first year, it could resume paddy cultivation in over 15,200 acres of fallow land. It has also initiated dry land rice farming in 3,000 acres.

This year, the government aims to double rice cultivation in fallow land. It has plans to gradually resume farming in all 90,000 acres of uncultivated land before the completion of its tenure. Minister for Agriculture V S Sunil Kumar said gram panchayats and district panchayats would also be roped in to implement a special scheme to revive paddy farming.

“By reviving paddy cultivation, the government plans to conserve water and make the land environment friendly to sustain life,” the minister said. “The state looks at increasing paddy production from 6 lakh tonnes to 10 to 12 lakh tonnes in the next four years.” He also said dues to paddy farmers to the tune of `92 crore were cleared last year.