THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to tap the backwater tourism potential of the capital district, the Tourism Department will launch a cruise service between Kadinamkulam and Akathumuri in the capital.

This was announced by Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran. The route of the new service will be: Kadinamkulam - Perumathura - Anchuthengu - Kayikkara - Ponnumthuruthu - Panayilkkadavu - Akathumuri. Boats, similar to ‘shikharas’ used in Kashmir’s Dal lake will be used for the service.



Boats, which can accommodate up to 20 tourists, will be used. A boat terminal, light refreshment stall and toilet complex will be built at Kadinamkulam.Facility for rest and refreshment will be arranged at Panayilkkadavu. Floating jetties will come up at Perumathura, Anchuthengu, Kayikkara, Ponnumthuruthu, Panayilkkadavu and Akathumuri.



Private players will be encouraged to start houseboat service on the route. The project will be implemented by the Thiruvananthapuram District Promotion Council.The boat service will be launched keeping in mind the environment laws. The bio-toilets which will be constructed as part of the project will also have sewage treatment facility attached to it.



The Tourism Minister expressed hope that a large number of tourists, especially from abroad, would evince interest in the cruise service.The tourism department will also consider extending the cruise service to Kappil.