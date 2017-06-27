Protesters block the road seeking action against those responsible for the death of the mother and newborn, in front of the Government Women and Children’s Hospital, Thycaud | Manu R Mavelil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After dramatic protest scenes in front of the Government Hospital for Women and Children at Thycaud on Monday, the Health Department suspended the doctor who attended to a mother and child who died after delivery.

Health Minister K K Shylaja has asked the Health Director to probe into the incident. The doctor concerned was suspended on Monday. The baby born to Sindhu and Shiji of Irumbil at Neyyattinkara had died on Friday night. While doctors claimed it was a stillborn, relatives said the baby died owing to medical negligence. After Sindhu’s condition worsened she was shifted to the SAT hospital.

Though she was given advanced care at the hospital, her life could not be saved. She died on Monday triggering protests from relatives. Alleging negligence in medical care during delivery, the relatives of the deceased and Kamaraj Congress workers blocked the road in front of the hospital on Monday afternoon. The protest was held with an ambulance carrying the bodies. Sindhu’s mother Subhadra too sat near the bodies.

Health Services Director Saritha R L who reached the spot informed the protestors Dr L Valsala who attended to the delivery was placed under suspension. She said she had started a probe into the case and the report would be submitted to the minister as early as possible.