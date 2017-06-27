THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will kick-start its three-day massive cleaning drive to contain fever outbreak on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will lead the clean-up drive at Kannur Corporation while the ministers will lead the drive in various districts.

In view of the fever outbreak, the government had decided to carry out a three-day drive and an all- party meet last week had extended all support for the initiative. The clean-up activity will be carried out with mass participation. Various NGOs, organisations, NCC and Scouts and Student Police Cadets (SPC) will take part in the drive.

Meanwhile the CPM has offered its support to the massive cleaning drive and has asked its cadre to join hands in the initiative. As per the decision taken at the all-party meet, the cleaning drive will be from June 27 to 29. The fever outbreak every year is a setback to the ‘Kerala Model,’ CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Local bodies should ensure people’s participation in the cleaning activities, the CPM leader said. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will inaugurate the cleaning activities carried out by the CPM district committee at the General Hospital at 9 am.