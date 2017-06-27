THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Medical College police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly throwing boiling water on a 53-year-old supplier of a restaurant near the Medical College bus station. The arrested are Sujith, 30, and Manoj Kumar, 41, both natives of Kollam.



Thulaseedharan of Koliyacode is the injured. According to the police, the incident took place around 11 pm on Sunday at a restaurant named Pournami. After having dinner, the accused shouted at the employees citing low quality of food. When they refused to give the money, the victim stopped them. Provoked by this, they took boiling water from the tea boiler and poured it on his body. Though the accused tried to flee from the place, they were nabbed by the police patrol team.

Thulaseedharan is under treatment at the Burns ICU of the Medical College Hospital. The accused have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder). They have been remanded in judicial custody, police said.

Two thieves land in police net

The city shadow police on Monday nabbed two thieves Sanalkumar alias Undakannan Sanal,36, of Balaramapuram and Nazaruddeen, 26, of Beemappally. The Vizhinjam police recorded their arrest. According to the police, the arrest was in connection with the burglary committed by them at a locked house at Pulinkudi near Vizhinjam.The burglary took place on June 19 at the residence of Jamuna Rani.

The accused found the residence locked in the morning and they struck at the residence in the night after breaking open the front door using an iron rod.

They decamped with a gold chain, a bangle, gold rings and gold coins weighing six-and-a-half sovereigns and Rs 10,000. Though they struck at a nearby house on the same day, they could not find anything valuable there. Nazaruddeen was earlier arrested in a theft case.

The police said the arrest would help crack several similar theft cases. The accused were produced before the magistrate and remanded in judicial custody, police said.