CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan leading the cleaning drive along with others on the General Hospital premises in Thiruvananthapuram. The work was initiated as part of the fever prevention drive in the state | Manu R Mavelil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the aim of checking the fever outbreak, the capital district joined hands with the government’s three-day massive cleanliness drive. Despite the heavy rain, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, district panchayat and local bodies left no stone unturned in its efforts to remove garbage from public places and destroy mosquito breeding grounds.

Health Minister K K Shylaja and Dewaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran led the Corporation’s cleanliness drive at the Thycaud Women and Children’s Hospital. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan took the initiative at the General Hospital.

In the city, the drive was mostly concentrated in hospitals. Garbage bins were emptied and waste dumped in several places were removed. Doctors, students, people’s representatives and others joined the drive at the Medical College Hospital. A similar operation had already been undertaken on the premises earlier.

After launching the drive, Shylaja said there has been a dip in the number of fever cases over the past couple of days. She said there was a need for more participation to keep surroundings clean in order to contain the fever outbreak.

The initiative was undertaken by the local bodies as part of the decision of the all-party meeting last week to have a three-day sanitation drive across the state. Such a meeting was called by local self-government institutions to ensure the participation of the public, said Balakrishnan. MLAs, people’s representatives, NGOs, students and government employees took part in the initiative. Kudumbashree activists, ASHA workers and other health workers were part of the drive.

In the panchayat and municipal levels, main junctions and markets were targeted. Health workers also undertook house visits. Health officers said the clean-up efforts would be extended over the next few days.

As part of the cleaning drive, fogging and chlorination will be done across wards. Mosquito breeding grounds will also be destroyed. Apart from this, house-to-house campaign will be undertaken. Meanwhile, the District Congress Committee blamed the government for the spiralling number of fever cases in the district. Despite the increase in the number of fever-related deaths, the government is not taking any active step to contain it, the DCC said.