THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Launching a frontal attack on the state government for proposing a steep hike in the fee structure for MBBS courses, making it unaffordable for the poor and meritorious students, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded a rollback of the decision.

“The government has pledged the self-financing medical education sector to the rich. Poor students will not be able to afford the annual fee of Rs 5.5 lakh. As per the existing fee structure, they will have to pay only Rs 25,000.

“The government cannot wash its hand of the responsibility by passing the buck to the Justice Rajendra Babu Commission,” he told reporters here on Tuesday.

“The LDF has turned its back against the new medical colleges in the capital and Idukki, both started by the previous UDF Government. These colleges could have provided an opportunity to 150 students to pursue MBBS studies under a low fee structure.

The government has asked the self-financing managements to provide scholarships to poor students, a demand turned down by the Christian managements, earlier itself,” he said.