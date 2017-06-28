THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: THE Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday distributed badge of honour to the officers who performed remarkably well while they were in the agency.

They were honoured by Vigilance Director Loknath Behera. It is for the first time in the state that Vigilance has come up with honouring the performing officers. Former DGP Jacob Punnose was the chief guest and he advised the officers about the significance of staying distinct from the routine police investigation.

Behera said the responsibility of these officers has increased and the performing officers will be honoured similarly in the coming years.

ADGP Anil Kant presided over the function, while ADGP Sheikh Darvesh Sahib welcomed the gathering. The badge of honour was received by the officers who performed in 2013 and 2014. DySPs S R Jyothish Kumar and Rex Bobby Arwin are the officers who performed in 2013 while DySPs S Suresh Kumar, K Asok Kumar, M J Sukumaran, K R Venugopalan and F Sini Dennis were the shortlisted officers in 2014.