THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala will ask the Centre to facilitate direct procurement of raw cashew nuts from African countries, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Wednesday.



“The state wants to avoid middlemen in the trade. The Ministry of External Affairs will be urged to negotiate and enter into agreement with traders,” he said at the diplomatic conclave on cashew industry.

Pinarayi spoke on “diplomacy administration” at the two-day conclave organised by the state government and the External Affairs Ministry.

“Direct procurement will benefit farmers and producers alike. The state is ready to cooperate with the MEA to identify potential suppliers.”

Faced with a requirement of 8 lakh tonnes of raw cashew nuts a year, only 0.83 lakh tonnes are being produced in the state, Pinarayi said. Kerala is a major beneficiary of the cashew imports to the country worth one billion dollars.

The LDF Government reopened closed cashew factories within 100 days of assuming power benefiting 80,000 workers. The state’s workforce in the sector is underused and increased imports are required to resolve this.



Chief Secretary Nalini Netto and K Nagaraj Naidu, joint secretary, economic diplomacy division, Ministry of External Affairs, addressed the session.