THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Seeking to give a lease of life to the Kerala cashew industry, the conclave of 15 cashew producing African nations began here on Wednesday. The state is exploring the possibilities of direct procurement of raw nuts for processing. Senior diplomats from West and East African countries, along with those from the Ministry of External Affairs, are participating in the two-day event.

“I hope the deliberations in the meeting would help explore the possibilities of a continuous supply of cashew nuts from different African nations. It is expected to ensure more income to cashew farmers of Africa by avoiding the middlemen and more work days and provide income to around 3 lakh labourers of cashew factories in Kerala,” said J Mercykutty Amma, Minister for Fisheries, Harbour Engineering and Cashew Industry.

She said the good ties the country had with Africa will help in a better understanding of the cashew industry. She requested the help of the External Affairs Ministry officers in the direct procurement of cashew nuts, price negotiations, inspection and in lifting of consignments by the agency designated by the state government from African countries.

Based on an action plan and follow up, the state officers will plan a visit to identify major suppliers of cashew nuts. The meeting was attended by Planning Board vice-chairman V K Ramachandran, Additional Chief Secretary James Varghese, MEA (Economic Diplomacy Division) Joint Secretary K Nagaraj Naidu and Secretary (Special Assignment) Amarendra Khatua attended the meeting.