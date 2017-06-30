THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said some people with a penchant for controversies are trying to divert the government from the path of development and fair administration.

“These people tend to think that they can control everything but they are wrong. The government won’t budge to controversies that would hinder development,” he said after inaugurating the annual conference of Secretariat Employees Association here on Thursday.

Pinarayi said the controversies had affected some important development works in the state in the past. The widening of NH to 45 m is one example. The government will implement the promises in the its election manifesto.

People-friendly civil service

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the state Civil Service should be more people-friendly and corruption-free. He also warned of action against officials who refuse to take decisions on their own. “Officials should not only report for duty on time but also execute their duties properly. If not, there will be disastrous effects like the Perambra incident,” he said referring to the farmer’s suicide at Perambra village office.

The Chief Minister criticised officers who refused to take decisions. “There are some staff who won’t take decisions on issues falling under their authority. Instead, they put a query and send it to another section. Some others unnecessarily send a file to Administrative Reforms Commission or for Law Department’s advice,” he said.

The government will not support officers who put people into hassles. If the police can become people-friendly, so can civil servants, he said referring to the Janamaithri initiative of the police. The Chief Minister said the scientific division of responsibilities was required in some departments in the Secretariat where some people sit idle while others work hard. There is a plan to link the punching of Secretariat staff with their salary payment.