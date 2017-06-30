THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BDJS state president Thushar Vellappally has said the LDF and UDF governments that came to power successively had always taken a stand in favour of multinational corporates who own 5.25 lakh acres of land and ditched the landless marginalised people.

In a statement issued here, he said 58 percent of the revenue land of the state was under the possession of five private companies which are linked to foreign countries.

“But no government has taken any step to retrieve the land from foreign companies.

There are two lakh people who have no land or house on their own in the state. But no government has come forward to alleviate their poverty or provide them shelter.”

He said if the governments had at least one tenth of the land the people could have been rehabilitated.

“But these corporates were being allowed to challenge all laws of the land and were fabricating documents to claim government land.” He said the latest example of sabotaging justice was the LDF Government’s attempt to sabotage the Rajamanickam report.

Though there had been court orders to take over the government land from illegal possession, no step had been taken so far in this direction. He said the Rajamanickam report spread over 700 pages had been approved by the High Court.

It had also endorsed the takeover of 38,051 acres of land.

He said Law Secretary B G Harindranath had given a letter to the government for enacting a new law to take over land even when there was already a strong law in this regard.

He said the LDF Government was sabotaging cases against the corporates who possessed the government land.

He said as part of the second phase of the agitation, the BDJS would launch agitation in front of the Secretariat on Friday at 9.30 am. Thushar Vellappally will inaugurate.