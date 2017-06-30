THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: THE state government signed a deal with the India Electronics & Semiconductor Association (IESA), on Thursday, paving way for access to high-value investments from South-East Asia and the markets there.

Secretary of Electronics and Information Technology M Sivasankar and IESA president M N Vidyashankar signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Under the agreement, Kerala will partner with IESA - the country’s premier industry body for electronics, semiconductor and embedded systems - to set up a liaison agency in Taiwan to promote the investment potential of the state’s electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) sector. In addition to the host nation, the other target countries are South Korea and the Philippines. The MoU is valid for five years.

“By providing additional avenues for investment, collaboration and expansion, the partnership will complement the government’s efforts to re-energise the state’s electronics manufacturing capacity and its vibrant startup ecosystem,” Sivasankar said.

The thrust segments for investment will be consumer, industrial and solar electronics as also medical products and automotive electronics devices, among other areas. For mobilising investment, the agency will identify and facilitate tie-ups between leading firms in the target countries and home-grown entities within or outside the state’s Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMCs).

The agency will conduct two annual road shows, one each in Taiwan and Kerala, and organise delegation visits. The IESA will also prepare a strategic roadmap outlining brand marketing and potential investment opportunities for the next five years.