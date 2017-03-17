Water level hits rock bottom

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ground water levels in Thiruvananthapuram district have plummeted sharply on account of the drought.



The latest report of the Centre Ground Water Board (CGWB) reveals that in many areas, the decrease in the water table, as on January 2017, is as much as four metres compared to the same period last year.



Of the 108 observation wells in the district, 96 showed a drop in the water table while only 12 showed a rise. 51.85 per cent of the 96 wells revealed a drop of upto two metres, while in 25 per cent, the water table had fallen by two to four metres.



In the remaining 12.04 per cent, the decrease in ground water levels is much more alarming - over four metres compared to January 2016.



A comparison with the figures for January 2007 revealed that the water table has dipped alarmingly in the district. A shocking 64 per cent of the wells observed showed a reduction in the water table by two metres. CGWB officials attribute the sharp fall in ground water levels to the deficient southwest and northeast monsoons.