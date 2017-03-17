Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Water level hits rock bottom

Ground water levels in Thiruvananthapuram district have plummeted sharply on account of the drought. 

Published: 17th March 2017 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2017 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Women lining up for water at the catchment area of Neyyar Dam  BP Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ground water levels in Thiruvananthapuram district have plummeted sharply on account of the drought. 


The latest report of the Centre Ground Water Board (CGWB) reveals that in  many areas, the decrease in the water table, as on January 2017, is as much as four metres compared to the same period last year. 


Of the 108 observation wells in the district, 96 showed a drop in the water table while only 12 showed a rise. 51.85 per cent of the 96 wells revealed a drop of upto two metres, while in 25 per cent, the water table had fallen by  two to four metres. 


In the remaining 12.04 per cent, the decrease in ground water levels is much more alarming - over four metres compared to January 2016. 


A comparison with the figures for January 2007 revealed that the water table  has dipped alarmingly in the district. A shocking 64 per cent of the wells observed showed a reduction in the water table by two metres. CGWB officials attribute the sharp fall in ground water levels to the deficient southwest and northeast monsoons.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp