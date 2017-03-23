THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ente Rakshakan, Soorya Krishnamoorthy’s mega Bible show that premiered in the city last January, is back. The play will be staged at St Mary’s School Pattom from April 3 to 7.

Ente Rakshakan, meaning, My Saviour, is a huge production that features 150 artistes and around 50 animals and birds. Pratheesh plays the lead character of Jesus Christ in the play. Poet V Madhusoodanan Nair has penned the lyrics for Ente Rakshakan while it has its music composed by Pundit Ramesh Narayan. Pattanam Rasheed has done the make-up for the show. The entire cast and crew are from Soorya Theatre. The 2-hour show will be staged on a huge platform at the school campus.

Painting exhibition

Urangatha Nilavilikal, an exhibition of piantings by V Mohanan, starts at the Lalithakala Academy Art Gallery, Vyloppilli Samskriti Bhavan, from today. The exhibition will be inaugurated by Adoor Gopalakrishnan at a function to be held at 5 pm in the gallery. K R Mohan, R George , Chitrabhanu and C S Venkiteswran will speak at the occasion. The exhibition is on till March 28. Timing is 11 am to 6 pm.

Film screening

Filca will screen renowned Italian film Bicycle Thieves on March 26 at Lenin Balavadi. The 1948 film directed by Vittorio De Sica revolves around a poor father and his son in search of his stolen bicycle in post-World War II Rome. The film bagged an Academy Honorary Award in 1950 is considered one of the greatest films of all times. The screening starts at 5 pm and the entry is free. For more details contact 9446330368.