THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister K K Shylaja on Monday said the government would promote the manufacture of Ayurveda drugs in the State. The Health Minister, who handed over the State Ayurveda Awards, said steps would be initiated to give a fillip to Oushadi, the State-owned pharma company.

K P Sreekumari Amma, the former principal of the Government Ayurveda College, Thiruvananthapuram was presented with the Ashtanga Ratna Award. The Dhanwantari Award for contributions to Ayurveda treatment and research was given to Director of Ayurveda Medical Education P K Ashok.

The other winners, included Chief Medical Officer at the District Ayurvedic Hospital, Kozhikode, N Sreekumar (Charaka Award for the best doctor in the Indian medicine department); K G Vishwanathan, principal, Vaidyaratnam Ayurveda College, Ollur ( Athreya Award for the best teacher) M Natarajan of Thiruvallan (Vagbhada Award).

K Muraleedaran, MLA; National Ayush Mission state director Kesavendra Kumar; KGOA president T S Raghu Lal; AMAI general secretary Rejith Anand and others were present. At a separate function, the minister gave away the Kayakalp Awards instituted by the Union Ministry of Health to promote hygiene, cleanliness and better infection-control practices in hospitals.

Addressing the gathering, she said the hospitals in the State should become patient-friendly. She also said the hospitals should have a development perspective.

The Rs 50 lakh cash prize for the best district level hospital was given to the Women and Children Hospital, Kozhikode. In the sub district level, Parassala taluk hospital won the Rs 15 lakh top prize.