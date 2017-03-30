THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) National Golf Academy at Kowdiar here will conduct a ‘Summer Sports Camp 2017’ at the Golf Academy starting April 3 with training offered in a variety of sports disciplines including golf, tennis, badminton, table tennis, yoga, fitness, kalarippayattu and aerobics.

The summer camp will be held till May 31 with expert coaches from Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (LNCPE) leading coaching in various disciplines.

Golf training is open for 10 boys and 10 girls in the age group of 9 to 14 while 25 trainees each of the same age group will be inducted into tennis, shuttle badminton, kalarippayattu and table tennis.

Any number of trainees, irrespective of age, can participate in aerobics, fitness and yoga training.

Three-day-a-week training in golf will be held from 10.30 am to 11.30 am and while training in other disciplines will be from 7 am to 8 am while a window between 5 pm to 6 pm can be opted for fitness and badminton.

Fee for golfing and aerobics training will be Rs 1,200 each, tennis is Rs 600 and other disciplines is Rs 300. Those interested may report at the SAI National Golf Academy at 7 am on April 3 with two photographs and age proof.

For more details, contact 0471 2434060 or 2437766.