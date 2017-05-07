Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

It’s a piece of cake!

With online entrepreneurs on a steady rise, cake business in Kochi picks up, thanks to social media

By Megha Rajesh and Merlin P J
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pastries and chocolates never fail to entice us. But how would you like it if social media became that perfect mediator who added the right sparkles in your tryst with the cake?

Anjali Kaimal

Anjali Kaimal is one such budding baker who owns Fairy Bakes that has taken the social media by storm. With the internet bringing the world to one’s doorstep, every sweet lover’s dream is finally becoming a reality, as cakes, bakes and confectionery are made available in just a click of the button in the city. And it’s all the more economical to sell them through social media, something that is catching on everywhere.
Kochi is making a steady progression in this regard, where social media is paving the way for fresh entrepreneurs to pursue their passion of cake making.

“I started Fairy Bakes last year in March. It was a sudden idea that occurred to both my mother and I. I had always wanted to end up in a creative line of work than the usual 9 to 5 gig. So with the help and support of my whole family, I started Fairy Bakes. Even though I don’t own a physical shop, i can proudly say that I own a brand that is slowly making its mark among the customers,” said Anjali Kaimal.
In the need to keep up with a dynamic lifestyle, people run out of time for most things but making their presence on social media is something they have added to their daily to-do list. And this would be just the thing the bakers on social media are looking at. Each customer can order what he/she desires or they can choose from the list of custom made cakes posted on the social networking sites like Facebook and Instagram.

“Social media has played a major role in expanding the range of my brand and creating a marketplace that allows me to define my product. This has made my cakes come at par with a standard maintained universally. This has brought about a certain credibility among my customers,” said Anjali
“I must say, the social media has improved my sales as well. So, I am planning to pusue higer studies without pulling the brakes on baking.  Eventually, I want to start an art cafe where people can peacefully enjoy delicious cakes and coffee, amid beautiful works of art.” Anjali added.

