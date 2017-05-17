Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Distributing study materials

Technopark employees are planning a drive to collect study materials for children belonging to poor families.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Technopark employees are planning a drive to collect study materials for children belonging to poor families. The programme ‘Notebook’ is organised by Sanchari, an online community of travellers in association along with Prathidhwani, the socio-cultural organization of IT employees in Technopark.

Collection boxes will be kept in the lobby of each Technopark buildings. All techies are requested to put the contributions into the boxes which will be available from May 8 till May 24.

The contributions can be in the form of books, bags, pen, pencil, umbrella and other basic stationery items.

The collected materials will be distributed to some identified Government schools in rural areas and distribution of materials is planned on first week of June. This is the second time Prathidhwani and Sanchari have come together for Notebook.

Last year, the team distributed study materials to four schools - UP School Chakai, UP School Vilappil, LPS Katinamkulam and LPS Aruvikkara.

