Trouncing fate with music

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When tripped by fate, some refrain from the battle while others count the stars, sharpen their swords and march forward. Fathima Anshi and Rinsha are two such warriors. Despite being visually challenged they are happily battling the odds and turning them in their favour. Perceiving the world in their own way and lighting up their world with the sound of music, these girls are striving to break free from the confinements of the society.

Losing a few feathers doesn’t stop an eagle from soaring to the sky. “My ambition is to become an IFS officer,” says Fathima Anshi, a student of Kerala School for Blind, Mankadda. Followed by lakhs on the social networking sites and an inspiration to many, this little girl sees the world through music. At 2, she began learning to play the keyboard by listening to tunes and playing them back. When she turned 4, her teachers at Kerala School for Blind discovered her talent in music. They helped her nurture it.

Winning the first prize for instrumental music (keyboard) at the Special School Kaloltsavam, for past three years, Anshi is exceptionally good at both eastern and western music. Classical music, light music and kadhaprasangam are the key areas of her artistry. She can easily identify a sruthy and predict a raga after hearing the song just once. Anshi also has directed a song written by O M Karuvarakkund.

Being visually impaired does not stop this girl from dreaming big. Aspiring to join Cambridge University, this Class VII student is learning 12 languages which she hopes will aid her to accomplish her ambition. Anshi, who is a contestant of Kuttipaturumal in Kairali Channel, she sung for the movie ‘At Once’. This little girl is also the first brand ambassador of Project Vision from Kerala. Fathima Anshi has received Clarus Award for Outstanding Achievements from K J Yesudas. In the case of Rinsha being born prematurely left her blind. But the one thing that could not be taken away from Rinsha is her love for music and incredible ability to sing.

Not having sight only made Rinsha more determined to prove to the world how persistent and talented she really is. Student of GSS Purathur, Malappuram, Rinsha had been studying music for the past 7 years.

Participating in the mappilapaatu, light music and group song events, this budding singer was the semi-finalist of the reality show Kuttikkuppayam in Darsana Channel. She was the first prize winner for mappilapaatu in the recently held Special School Kaloltsavam and the second prize winner for mappilapaatu in last year’s general Kerala State Youth Festival.

This Class VIII student has also authored a book titled ‘Akakkanninte Velicham’. “The world thinks we can’t see. May be we can’t. But our minds can. With more clarity than everyone else,” says this little girl. “The aim behind penning a book was to make the public aware that people like us are not disabled, but differently-abled,” she explains.

Every successful person has a strong guiding force behind them. In Rinsha’s case, it was her music teacher Nizar. Nizar, who teaches music at Kerala School for Blind, Mankadda, says his is not a difficult job. Nizar, who is also visually challenged, is proud of his students. He has trained almost 150 students exclusively for reality shows in different channels. “Unlike others we judge people by their personality, not by their looks,” says Nizar sir.(Inputs from Najla Abdul Nazar, Keran Eliza John and Krishnendhu S)