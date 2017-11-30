Kerala ATM robbery attempt: Vanchiyoor Police receive vital clues

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vanchiyoor police have received vital clues about the culprits who had attempted a robbery in an ATM at Kaithamukku the other day. The police said there were at least three people involved in the attempt and the probe is underway to trace them. On Wednesday, the police examined the visuals of a CCTV camera installed near the ATM and have identified the culprits. The forensic examination also found 8 fingerprints from the crime scene.

“The probe is on the right track. A clear picture will come out on Thursday and we will be able to nab the culprits within two to three days,” said G P Sajukumar, Vanchiyoor SI. The verification of the hard disc of the CCTV is also in progress. The robbery attempt was held at the SBI ATM at around 4.30 am on Tuesday. Though the culprits had cut the wire of CCTV camera inside the ATM and destroyed the computer screen of the machine, they could not siphon off the cash from the machine. The attempt came to light when locals found the front door of the ATM damaged around 6 am. Following this, a dog squad and forensic experts visited the spot and collected evidence.

In the preliminary investigation, the police suspect the burglars were not professionals as they did not use gas cutters and other modern devices for the break-in attempt. It is the second attempt in two months time. Last month, an unguarded ATM at Muttathara was also struck by unidentified burglars. However, in that case, too, they could not take the cash.

The security system at the ATMs throughout the state has been interconnected to a centralised control room in Kochi. However, the police said due to some technical glitches at the centralised control room they could not spot the robbery attempt at Kaithamukku. The police also said the ATM was poorly maintained and had no access locks and receipts were strewn on the floor. These security loopholes make them soft targets for burglars.