Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

City police to act tough on altered motorcycles

In a bid to reduce rash driving, the city police have intensified crackdown on altered two-wheelers.

Published: 04th October 2017 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2017 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to reduce rash driving, the city police have intensified crackdown on altered two-wheelers. The police have taken action against around 30 vehicle owners over the past two weeks for altering them to increase speed and sound.

Vehicles, including Bullet, Bajaj Pulsar and Yamaha FZ, were seized. The city police have also begun to take action against altered vehicles after reports that such vehicles indulge in rash driving, resulting in accidents.

According to City Police Commissioner P Prakash, the consistency of vehicles may change when they are altered and hence there is a higher chance of them getting involved in accidents. The police said most of the vehicles had been seized from Vanchiyoor, Pettah, Museum, Karamana and Poojappura.

Prakash said he would take stringent measures to cancel the driving licence of vehicle users by recommending to the Motor Vehicles Department if any such vehicles are brought to the notice in the coming days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
motorcycle police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp