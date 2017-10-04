City police to act tough on altered motorcycles

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to reduce rash driving, the city police have intensified crackdown on altered two-wheelers. The police have taken action against around 30 vehicle owners over the past two weeks for altering them to increase speed and sound.

Vehicles, including Bullet, Bajaj Pulsar and Yamaha FZ, were seized. The city police have also begun to take action against altered vehicles after reports that such vehicles indulge in rash driving, resulting in accidents.

According to City Police Commissioner P Prakash, the consistency of vehicles may change when they are altered and hence there is a higher chance of them getting involved in accidents. The police said most of the vehicles had been seized from Vanchiyoor, Pettah, Museum, Karamana and Poojappura.

Prakash said he would take stringent measures to cancel the driving licence of vehicle users by recommending to the Motor Vehicles Department if any such vehicles are brought to the notice in the coming days.