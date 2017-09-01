Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

On a shopping spree

Shops ranging from vegetables to textiles are doing brisk business and with two more days left for Thiruvonam traders expect a quantum jump in sales this year

Published: 01st September 2017 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2017 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

People thronging Chalai market  B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It seems residents of the capital district are all set to prove the myth about Uthradappachil right. City-zens here are on a shopping spree. Shops ranging from vegetables to textiles are doing brisk business and with two more days left for Thiruvonam traders expect a quantum jump in sales this year. Chalai,  Palayam and other major  markets in the district are witnessing a heavy rush since Friday morning.

The Onam rush at Chalai market
 B P Deepu

East Fort area has become a beehive of errand shopping with street vendors lining up on the footpath selling a range of items ranging from clothing to fancy ornaments and sandals. Subsidies are the attraction of the shops and fairs run by state-run agencies Horticorp and Supplyco. Both agencies have registered a huge increase in sales when compared to  the previous year.

“We have 130 stalls in the district, including the three main centres at Palayam, Pazhavangady, Poojappura and Pettah. All the outlets are doing good business,” said Horticorp  managing director Babu  Thomas.
Nendran banana tops the sales chart at the Horticorp stalls followed by onion. “Total sales in the district’s stalls stood at  Rs 40.33 lakh on Thursday.  Of this, Nendran accounted  for Rs 4.48 lakh and onion Rs 1.80 lakh,” Babu Thomas  said.

“We expect an average  business of above Rs 40 lakh on Saturday and Sunday as well. All efforts are being made to maintain sufficient stock. 30 percent discount is  offered on all items,” he  added.
Supplyco’s Onam-Bakrid  Fair at Putharikandam in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam together recorded a revenue of  Rs 1.49 crore until Thursday. “This year total sales would be much higher than previous year’s Rs 1.67 crore. The  fair is witnessing heavy  rush. We have opned ten  counters for the  convenience of customers,”  Supplyco regional manager  Geetha said.

“Supplyco has opened 26  festival fairs, including  two outlets for police  personnel. Total sales at these outlets stood at Rs 3.62 crore as on Thursday. 91 Maveli  Stores in the district also run festival fairs,”  said Supplyco senior assistant Bijuraj. Thirteen essential commodities including sugar, black  gram, pulses and chilly  are sold at half the  market rate in Supplyco shops. These subsidy items  are limited to one kg per  household. As this Onam  season falls in two months, they can get two month’s items in festival subsidy rates, officials  said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp