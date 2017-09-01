By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It seems residents of the capital district are all set to prove the myth about Uthradappachil right. City-zens here are on a shopping spree. Shops ranging from vegetables to textiles are doing brisk business and with two more days left for Thiruvonam traders expect a quantum jump in sales this year. Chalai, Palayam and other major markets in the district are witnessing a heavy rush since Friday morning.

The Onam rush at Chalai market

 B P Deepu

East Fort area has become a beehive of errand shopping with street vendors lining up on the footpath selling a range of items ranging from clothing to fancy ornaments and sandals. Subsidies are the attraction of the shops and fairs run by state-run agencies Horticorp and Supplyco. Both agencies have registered a huge increase in sales when compared to the previous year.

“We have 130 stalls in the district, including the three main centres at Palayam, Pazhavangady, Poojappura and Pettah. All the outlets are doing good business,” said Horticorp managing director Babu Thomas.

Nendran banana tops the sales chart at the Horticorp stalls followed by onion. “Total sales in the district’s stalls stood at Rs 40.33 lakh on Thursday. Of this, Nendran accounted for Rs 4.48 lakh and onion Rs 1.80 lakh,” Babu Thomas said.

“We expect an average business of above Rs 40 lakh on Saturday and Sunday as well. All efforts are being made to maintain sufficient stock. 30 percent discount is offered on all items,” he added.

Supplyco’s Onam-Bakrid Fair at Putharikandam in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam together recorded a revenue of Rs 1.49 crore until Thursday. “This year total sales would be much higher than previous year’s Rs 1.67 crore. The fair is witnessing heavy rush. We have opned ten counters for the convenience of customers,” Supplyco regional manager Geetha said.

“Supplyco has opened 26 festival fairs, including two outlets for police personnel. Total sales at these outlets stood at Rs 3.62 crore as on Thursday. 91 Maveli Stores in the district also run festival fairs,” said Supplyco senior assistant Bijuraj. Thirteen essential commodities including sugar, black gram, pulses and chilly are sold at half the market rate in Supplyco shops. These subsidy items are limited to one kg per household. As this Onam season falls in two months, they can get two month’s items in festival subsidy rates, officials said.