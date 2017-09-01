Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pan-Kerala literacy drive for migrants: A move in the ‘write’ direction

The day is not far when you can spot migrant labourers reading a Malayalam newspaper along with their morning cuppa.

Published: 01st September 2017 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2017 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority director P S Sreekala inaugurating the training programme | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The day is not far when you can spot migrant labourers reading a Malayalam newspaper along with their morning cuppa. After the successful implementation of the ‘Changathi’ literacy programme for the migrant population in Perumbavoor municipality, the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority (KSLMA) is now gearing up for its statewide roll-out. The project will be implemented in one selected panchayat in each district. A training programme for coordinators and resource persons was held the other day. It was inaugurated by KSLMA Director P S Sreekala.

The Task

The literacy programme aims at making migrants well versed in Malayalam in a span of four months. To suit the convenience of the beneficiaries, Vidya Kendras, libraries, schools, government institutions and even the dwellings of migrant labourers have been converted into classrooms. The study material for the course envisaging five hours of classes each week has been sourced through resource mobilisation. A comprehensive survey to identify the beneficiaries will be held soon.

Following the survey, instructors will be selected and given thorough training. They will also be trained on how to effectively utilise the study materials prepared after elaborate research on the actual literacy needs of the migrant population.

In order to make the initiative a success, the involvement of the local people will be ensured. Ward samitis will convewne meetings of instructors and councillors to chalk out programmes for its successful implementation.

Wooing Migrant Learners

The KSLMA has also planned a grand ‘praveshanolsavam’ (welcome programme) for those who have enrolled in the course apart from awareness camps and art festivals. The course will also have model examinations, a final examination and certificate distribution during a public function. Literacy study centres, each with around 15-20 learners, will be set up under each Vidya Kendra. There will be at least 5-10 centres under each Vidya Kendra. Preraks will be given the task of study centre coordinators. Those who have proficiency and qualification in Malayalam and Hindi will be selected as instructors.

‘CHANGATHI’ GOES STATEWIDE
Thiruvananthapuram - Kazhakkoottam ward
Kollam - Perinad grama panchayat
Pathanamthitta - Koyippuram grama panchayat
Alappuzha - Mannanchery grama panchayat
Kottayam - Payippad grama panchayat
Idukki - Karikkunnam grama panchayat
Thrissur - Chavakkad municipality
Palakkad - Pudussery grama panchayat
Malappuram - Perinthalmanna municipality
Wayanad - Chirakkal grama panchayat
Kozhikode - Narikkuni grama panchayat
Kasargod - Manjeswaram grama panchayat

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp