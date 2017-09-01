Pan-Kerala literacy drive for migrants: A move in the ‘write’ direction

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The day is not far when you can spot migrant labourers reading a Malayalam newspaper along with their morning cuppa. After the successful implementation of the ‘Changathi’ literacy programme for the migrant population in Perumbavoor municipality, the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority (KSLMA) is now gearing up for its statewide roll-out. The project will be implemented in one selected panchayat in each district. A training programme for coordinators and resource persons was held the other day. It was inaugurated by KSLMA Director P S Sreekala.

The Task

The literacy programme aims at making migrants well versed in Malayalam in a span of four months. To suit the convenience of the beneficiaries, Vidya Kendras, libraries, schools, government institutions and even the dwellings of migrant labourers have been converted into classrooms. The study material for the course envisaging five hours of classes each week has been sourced through resource mobilisation. A comprehensive survey to identify the beneficiaries will be held soon.

Following the survey, instructors will be selected and given thorough training. They will also be trained on how to effectively utilise the study materials prepared after elaborate research on the actual literacy needs of the migrant population.

In order to make the initiative a success, the involvement of the local people will be ensured. Ward samitis will convewne meetings of instructors and councillors to chalk out programmes for its successful implementation.

Wooing Migrant Learners

The KSLMA has also planned a grand ‘praveshanolsavam’ (welcome programme) for those who have enrolled in the course apart from awareness camps and art festivals. The course will also have model examinations, a final examination and certificate distribution during a public function. Literacy study centres, each with around 15-20 learners, will be set up under each Vidya Kendra. There will be at least 5-10 centres under each Vidya Kendra. Preraks will be given the task of study centre coordinators. Those who have proficiency and qualification in Malayalam and Hindi will be selected as instructors.

‘CHANGATHI’ GOES STATEWIDE

Thiruvananthapuram - Kazhakkoottam ward

Kollam - Perinad grama panchayat

Pathanamthitta - Koyippuram grama panchayat

Alappuzha - Mannanchery grama panchayat

Kottayam - Payippad grama panchayat

Idukki - Karikkunnam grama panchayat

Thrissur - Chavakkad municipality

Palakkad - Pudussery grama panchayat

Malappuram - Perinthalmanna municipality

Wayanad - Chirakkal grama panchayat

Kozhikode - Narikkuni grama panchayat

Kasargod - Manjeswaram grama panchayat