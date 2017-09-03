THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Thiruvonam day, Excise officials in the district will be either at their offices or on the field. Reason: The special drive to prevent the inflow of illicit liquor and narcotic substances is on. The drive is being conducted as per the directions of the Excise Commissioner Rishiraj Singh. However, none of them are complaining. According to them, it’s their duty to help the people of the district enjoy a peaceful and safe Onam. Excise officials warned the tipplers to stay away from the illicit brew. According to officials, the demand for spurious liquor has reduced, unlike previous years. They said it is due to an increase in the demand for ganja and other forms of drugs.

“Our special drive is going full steam ahead. During the drive we arrested a drug peddler and recovered 5 kg of ganja. We expect to net more such peddlers. An increase in the availability of narcotics has become a matter of concern. Even though the demand for spurious liquor is high in the hills and the forest areas, ganja is the favourite now. This is a dangerous trend. Though short of personnel, only 240 men, we are doing our maximum to prevent the inflow of liquor and ganja,” said K Chandrapalan, Deputy Excise Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram.

The special drive will conclude on September 10. A list of the sensitive areas had been prepared. Two strike forces, who were to operate around the clock, were formed under the excise inspector in the district. Apart from the roads, the coastal areas are being patrolled in association with the marine police.

The excise intelligence and investigation bureau have been put on high alert and two preventive officers or special excise officers have been deployed at all the range offices. The messages from the bureau are taken to the offices concerned by special messengers. The department is also working closely with the people’s committees in the district, assembly constituency, taluk and panchayats. A close watch is being maintained on areas bordering Tamil Nadu to prevent smuggling.

Statistics

As per the statistics available with the Excise Department, 33.5 kg of ganja has been seized in last one month. Sleuths have also arrested 32 and they have been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). A total of 186 abkari cases have been registered in past one month following 24 raids conducted jointly with the police, revenue and forest department. Sleuths have destroyed 1,080 litres of wash. Officials they have also seized 22 litres of arrack and spurious liquor from high range areas including Peringammala, Njaraneeli and Adiparambabu near Vithura. Apart from this, the Excise Department has also registered 580 cases under the cigarettes and other tobacco products act (COTPA). They have seized 280 kg of tobacco products. Besides, seizing 21 litres of Andhra Pradesh made liquor and 2.3 kg of ganja from various trains in last one month.

The numbers

Excise officials’ phone numbers: District control room (Toll-Free Number): 1800 425 1727, 0471-2473149. Excise Special Squad, Thiruvananthapuram: 0471-2312418. Excise circle office, Thiruvananthapuram: 0471-2348447, Circle office, Neyyattinkara: 0471-2222380, Nedumangad: 0472-2802227, Chirayinkeezhu: 0470-2622386, Attingal: 0470-2622386, Excise check post, Amaravila: 0471-2221776. Information can also be passed on to deputy excise commissioner: 9447178053, assistant excise commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram: 0471-2312418, 9496002861, excise circle-inspector, Thiruvananthapuram: 9400069403, excise inspector Thiruvananthapuram: 9400069413, excise inspector Kazhakkoottam: 9400069414, excise circle-inspector, Neyyatinkara: 9400069409, excise inspector, Neyyattinkara: 9400069415, excise inspector Amaravila: 9400069416, excise inspector, Thirupuram: 9400069417, excise inspector, Kattakkada: 9400069418, excise circle-inspector, Attingal: 9400069407, excise inspector Chirayinkeezhu: 9400069423, excise inspector, Varkala: 9400069424, excise inspector, Kilimanoor: 9400069422, excise circle-inspector, Nedumangad: 9400069405, excise inspector, Nedumangad: 9400069420, excise inspector, Vamanapuram: 9400069421, excise inspector, Aryanad: 9400069419, excise circle-inspector Amaravila check-post: 9400069411.