THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Onam week celebrations will extend till September 9. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated Onam Week Celebrations at the Nishagandhi auditorium on Kanakakkunnu Palace premises on Sunday evening. The illuminated city will host various cultural events during the Onam Week celebrations until September 9.

There will be thirty venues in the capital district. The celebrations will conclude with a grand pageantry on September 9.

Programmes on September 4, 5

Nishagandhi auditorium

Monday: Kerala Police orchestra, 6 pm to 6.30 pm, Thiruvona Poovili by Sreevidya Kalanikethan Cultural Society, 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm, Pranamam (ONV, Kavalam Night), Kallara Gopan, Kavalam Sreekumar, Aparna Rajeev, 7.30 pm to 10 pm

Tuesday: Kerala Police orchestra, 6 pm to 6.30 pm, Bhavayami by Sreeranjini Kodampally, Rachana Narayanankutty, Mattannoor Sankarankutty Marar, Prakash Ulliyeri, Ravi Chary (classical music and dance ensemble), 6 pm to 10 pm Poojappura Ground

Monday: Ormapookkal by KG Markose, Maneesha, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Ouseppachan @32, violin and melodies by Ouseppachan, KS Sudeep Kumar, Mridula Warrier, Devika, 7 pm

Sree Chithira Thirunal Park, Kottakkakam

Monday: Ganamela by Music World, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Pancharimelam by Karikkakom Sree Chamundi Kalapeedam

Akkulam

Monday: Ganamela by playback singer Jeevan, 6.30 p.m.

Tuesday: Concert by Keerthana Ramesh, 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm, Swapnaaadakan drama by Kalikkoodaram, 7.30 pm to 9 pm