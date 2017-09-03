THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was a busy day for the city with streets flooded with Onam revelers who rushed about doing last-minute shopping for the annual festival.

Heavy rush was witnessed at Chalai and Palayam markets. Vehicle movement on the narrow road inside Chali market got affected several times due to the milling crowd.

Vegetables and provisions were the most sought after items on the day. The flower market in Chalai too witnessed huge crowd though traders opined the business was less than the previous season. Stalls run by the state-run agencies Horticorp and Supplyco witnessed huge crowd on the day.

The Horticorp had announced an attractive offer price since Saturday for five selected vegetables. The “discount over discount” was decided by Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar to prevent price rise in the open market on Uthradam day when maximum vegetable sales happen.

The five selected vegetables were potatoes, Rs 15 a kg, cabbage, carrot, Rs 25, nendran banana, Rs 50, onion, Rs 25 and cabbage, Rs 15. “It really worked. Shoppers did not have to worry about cash, especially to make the ubiquitous upperis. Nendran banana was sold at Rs 50 when the market price was Rs 84,” said Horticorp managing director Babu Thomas.

Supplyco too had fleet-footed hours on the last days of the festival. The Onam-Bakrid Fair at Putharikandam maidan witnessed queues most of the time despite ten billing centers.

“Total sales at the Putharikandam fair crossed Rs 1.35 crore when collections closed on Saturday. Taluk fairs and Onam markets in different parts of the district too did good business,” said Bijuraj, a senior assistant with Supplyco.

Supplyco Sales in District (up to July 2)

Putharikandam Fair -

Rs 1.35 cr

Taluk Fairs -

Rs 1.33 cr

Onam Markets

Rs 61.20 lakh

Police fair -

Rs 1.93 lakh

Special mini fair -

Rs 3.17 lakh