THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Onam celebration in the city is characterised by numerous cultural programmes at different locations. After a sumptuous feast families throng these locations regaling in the cultural extravaganza that has been arranged by various organisations. Locations in and around Kanakakunnu Palace continue to be the major draw since most of the programmes organised by the Kerala State Tourism department happen there. However, other venues, at Shanghumugham, Kazhakkoottam, Nedumangadu, Madavoorpaara, and Akkulam too witnessed a huge turnout.



The venue at Kanakakunnu has been designed to evoke the nostalgia of the Onam celebrations of yore. Swings made of coir strings, yoga, and kalarippayattu performances completed the picture. The trade fair showcased traditional food items, crafts and agricultural products.The musical and other mainstream cultural programmes continue to be the main draw among visitors. But Onam is also an occasion for the public to relate to the traditional art forms. Tholpavakoothu, poopadathulal, kakkarishi nadakam, sarpam paattu, bhadrakali paatu, thiri uzhichil and tholpaavakoothu performances gave a different flavour to the celebrations.



A team, led by Lakshmana Pulavar, from Shornur performed tholpavakoothu. They portrayed Shreeramapattabhishegam. Velakali, the traditional martial dance of Kerala was performed at Sopanam by a team led by Panayil Gopalakrishnan.Sarpampaattu, thiri uzhichil, and tholpaavakoothu were performed at Sopanam. Sarpampaattu which traditionally welcomes prosperity was performed by Sudheer Mullurkara. Meanwhile, in nattarangu, Kariyam Rajan performed Bhadrakalipaattu. It is sung to appease the deities. Aishwarya Kalasamithi organised villupaattu, an energetic rendering of ballads accompanied by the rhythmic strumming of a bow-like musical instrument.



The police orchestra led by K A Joseph attracted visitors to Nishagandhi auditorium. Sreevidya Kalanikethan Cultural Society gifted the audience an audio-visual treat with ‘Thiruvona Poovili’. Musical performances by playback singers Sithara and Sachin Warrier lit up the city with their performances at the Central Stadium. K G Marcos and Maneesha gave melodious performances at the Poojappura ground.