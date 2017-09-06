THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Boat service has resumed at the Akkulam Tourism Village here to welcome Onam revellers. Rs 600 is charged for the four-seater speedboat for a ten minute ride. Rs 900 is charged for the seven-seater safari boat for half an hour ride. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran had earlier announced that boat service would resume ahead of Onam.



Onam Week celebrations at the village was inaugurated by KTDC chairman M Vijayakumar the other day. Second phase of the development of village will begin from the second week of September. Works worth Rs five crore include setting up of a musical fountain, artificial waterfall, renovation of the natural pond and swimming pool, and setting up a yoga meditation centre.“A presentation of original choreographies, new compositions, lecture-demonstrations, and paper presentations by koodiyattam artistes will be held on all three days. Detailed and elaborated discussions will take place during the workshop,” said the director,