THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: SNA Koodiyattam Kendra is organising a koodiyattamworkshop at Maria Rani Centre Gandhipuram, Sreekaryam, Thiruvananthapuram on September 7, 8 and 9. The three-day workshop will see the gathering of koodiyattam masters and artistes in the country. They will discuss their academic and artistic subjects through lecture demonstrations and presentations of choreography.

Besides koodiyattam performers, Mizhavu players will also participate in the workshop. The Chairman of Sangeet Natak Akademi, Shekhar Sen will inaugurate the workshop.

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan will deliver the keynote address. All veteran koodiyattam masters will be felicitated.“A presentation of original choreographies, new compositions, lecture-demonstrations, and paper presentations by koodiyattam artistes will be held on all three days. Detailed and elaborated discussions will take place during the workshop,” said the director, SNA Koodiyattam Kendra, Ettumanoor P Kannan.

Margi Madhu, Usha Nangiar, Kalamandalam Rajiv, Girija Devi, Kalamandalam Ramachakyar, Kalamandalam Eswaran Unni, Margi Sajeev Narayana Chakyar, Ammannur Rajaneesh Chakyar, Ramachandran Nambiar will present papers.A group discussion on the topic ‘Atiyanthirakuthu, Kalari and Performance: Journey through the art of Kutiyattam performer and mizhavu player’ will also be held.

Aparna Nangiar, Suraj Nambiar and Venu G will give lecture demonstration. Artists such as Revathy, Margi Usharatnam, Kalamandalam Ramachakyar, Kalamandalam Haritha, Painkulam Narayana Chakyar, Kalamandalam Krishnendu, Indu G will perform own choreography. Kalamandalam Ratheesh Bhas will present his own composition.The Kutiyattam workshop will conclude at September 9 evening. For more details 0471 2358383, 2354455, 2352121. email: kutiyattamkendra@gmail.com.