THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the dance performance by Manju Warrier on the opening day of Onam celebrations organised by the Tourism Department the public was keen to watch the performances of Rachana Narayanankutty, vocalist Sriranjini Kodampally, and chendamelam by Mattannoor Sankarankutty. Even the slight drizzle could not dampen the spirit as people turned up in large number to watch the classical music and dance ensemble titled ‘Bhavayami’ hosted at Nishagandhi Auditorium.



Panchavadhyam by S Sivadas and team along with Sreebhadhra Sangeetha Natyakala kshethra welcomed people to the cultural hub. Chaatupattu, thirayaatam, sheethanganthullal and kakarisshi nadakam arranged as part of the Onam celebrationplayed a vital role in taking the audience to their traditional roots. The seventeen member team from Kerala Poorakali Kala academy performed poorakali, a traditional dance ritual performed by men during the nine-day pooram festival in bagavathi temple.



Gopi Kani’s Chaatupattu in Sopanam, followed by Kalamandalam Nikhil’s Sheethangan Thullal based on kalyanasouganthikam, sarpampattu and thiriuzhichil by C A Jyothilakshmi and team attracted the crowd. At Vellayni lake a boat race was held in connection with the festivities. The onam celebrations in the city wraps up on Saturday.