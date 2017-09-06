THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Isha Foundation head Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has said new largescale hydel power projects were not advisable for the country.On the proposed Athirappilly hydro-electric project, he said the state government should take a “qualified decision”. “I am not an ecologist to opine on the issue. But the people of Kerala can ask the government to take a decision based on scientific studies. This should be acceptable to all stakeholders,” he said while interacting with reporters as part of the flagging off of the ‘Rally for Rivers’ campaign in the state on Tuesday.



On the state of rivers in Kerala, Sadhguru said the situation in ‘God’s Own Country’ too was not good.“A majority of the 44 rivers in the state run dry most of the year. Though we have many policies for use and sharing of water among states, there is none for the conservation of rivers,” he said.

Jaggi Vasudev said his foundation was preparing a draft policy resolution on conservation of rivers in the country. “We are compiling opinions of all stakeholders, the first being the farmers, then general public and governments.” He urged the people to demand enforceable and long-term policies for the revival of rivers. “People should make clear their stand on the issue and act accordingly while exercising their franchise. As this is a concurrent subject, the Central Government requires concurrence from all states for formulating a national policy,” he said.

Jaggi Vasudev said almost all states have responded positively to his request for their support in formulating a national policy. “Most of the state heads, including Kerala chief minister, had sent positive responses to my letters in this regard,” he said.

it would take 10 to 15 years for the revival of rivers. Another 10 years are required for the water level to rise to desired levels. The revival programme requires huge funds. The industry should also invest hugely. The Confederation of Indian Industry has favourably responded to our request in this regard

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev