THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the city is drenched in illumination as part of Onam festivities, it was literally a dark Onam for the 46 families residing at an apartment at Kuravankonam thanks to over 48 hours of power disruption.The nightmare struck the residents of ‘Innu Apartments’ in the heart of the city around Sunday noon and their persistent efforts to restore power went in vain.

When they approached KSEB, the residents were told the root cause of the problem was the power issue in the apartment while the apartment’s office-bearers passed the buck to KSEB for the serious lapse.

According to Raiju Raphael, a resident, the power went off on Sunday and has not been restored till now. “See, What an irony? The whole city is in lights. We are at the receiving end. How long can we bear the brunt? This is very pathetic. Even the KSEB officials are not reachable due to holidays,” Raphael said.

John, the treasurer of residents’ association, said a KSEB lineman informed the security officer there was a damage in the 11 Kilowatt line which could be fixed only after checking the in-house power generator of the apartment. “Later, the linemen went for Onam holidays saying they could repair only the next working day which is Thursday,” he said.Meanwhile, the residents alleged the builder and the flat

owners were not on good terms and this might be a deliberate attempt by the builder to settle scores. However, the builder and KSEB were not available for comment.