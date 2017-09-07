THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For many of us, buying a cruelty-free accessory is still limited to products made of vegetable tanned leather. But, Ekta Seth, a fashion design graduate from the University of Kent and her husband Sachin, has something better to offer us. With their Footwear Design & Development Institute (FDDI) certified vegan footwears—exclusively launched via Kickstarter with 271 supporters from 19 countries—the couple has tied up with an Italian design house to create premium footwear with leather-free lining. As they make the collection available in India, the expat couple speaks to us about what sets them apart from the rest.

By premium vegan leather, what materials are you guys are referring to?

We source the best quality of vegan materials from around the world. They consist of micro fibre, Spanish velvets and linen. These alternatives are durable, breathable, water resistant and eco-friendly.

​

Inspiration behind the hand-detailing showcased in your collection

We use hand embroideries inspired by all regions of India. We’ve used aari, zardosi, katta, challa and various other styles. During the design process, whichever style of embroidery is able to depict the texture and look the best is the one we use.

Ekta and Sachin

Tell us about the artisans who’re working with you

We have about eight in-house embroiderers who work rigorously on each pair. It takes an artisan 8-10 hours to embroider one pair of shoes! The range includes styles such as classic wing tip, d’orsay, slingback and inverted wing tip in vibrant colours.

Future plans?

We want to spread this beautiful art of Indian craftsmen across the globe and we hope to start a men’s collection soon.