THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For almost a year motorists have been waiting for the new bridge at Akkulam to be opened. They have been waiting, albeit impatiently, for a respite from the traffic jam that has become a common phenomenon at the entry points of the old bridge on the Kazhakootam-Chackai stretch. A drive through the NH bypass has never been easy with numerous construction activities like road widening, Rail-over-Bridge works and service roads creating hurdles. Those working at Technopark have to either skip the peak time or start at least 20 minutes early to reach their office. However, with the new bridge, parallel to the old one, being thrown open for traffic a few days back, the commuters will get a slight respite. They can now enjoy the 10.5 metre wide and 365 metre long bridge.



However, this does not mean one can reach the office in less time. National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said the public will have to wait at least four more months to fully enjoy the wider stretch. When the new bridge was opened, the NHAI closed the old one to construct an underpass on both sides of the bridge. The one towards Chackai side (A2) will be for heavy vehicular movement and the one in the reverse direction (A1) has been earmarked for light motor vehicles.



The other major projects of NHAI on this stretch are; construction of Rail-over-bridge at Chackai and a parallel bridge at Thiruvallam. The works of the RoB picked up after the Railways gave the permission to construct it using prefabricated composite steel girders brought from Hyderabad. The new RoB is a 3-lane one and sits parallel to the existing 2-lane RoB.An underpass is coming up at Venpalavattom which will connect the service roads. Vehicles coming from Anayara and Veli can take service road through the underpass. The construction activities here have slowed the movement of traffic at the junction.



The state government has given approval for the construction of a flyover from Chackai rail over bridge to near Enchakkal by retaining a ramp which connects the airport and NH. But the NHAI headquarters is yet to approve the proposal. Hence, the work in this area is going slow. The proposed flyover will have a length of around 1.6km and width of 19.6 metres.

