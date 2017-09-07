THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: I found it hard to get over my broken heart, I thought I never would. Then one night, by the moonlit river, something happened that changed everything” — these are the lines that open The Saptan Story, a new online initiative and campaign led by the British Council. “A unique Indian story. Told 7 ways, by 7 artists, and YOU,” is how the hosts describe the project, which brings together a bunch of artists and illustrators from the UK and India — Saloni Sinha from Bengaluru, Adrita Das and Priyesh Trivedi from Mumbai, Gavin Strange and Tom Mead from Bristol, Gemma Correll from Suffolk, and Janine Shroff from London.



The concept is novel — each week, the hosts release a couple of sentences of The Saptan Story, which the artists then render into their artworks, in drawings, cartoons, and other largely digital styles. The planned result - one unique story and 49 artworks created over a seven-week period. Through all of this, the works are hosted online, and opened up for public voting. Co-hosted by the Oscar-winning Aardman Animations studio, the hosts are describing this as “India’s first ever crowdsourced digital arts project”, one that will result in the first-ever crowdsourced short story, interpreted by the seven selected artists from India and the UK. “We aim to inspire creative writing, thinking and participation with a giant game of consequences played out over all of India,” enthuses Alan Gemmell OBE, Director, British Council India. Their intention is “to curate opinions, feelings and expressions in order to share and infuse different sets of perspectives amongst the masses,” he says.



Spirited away

The takes are fairly diverse among the Indian artists. Priyesh Trivedi, who prefers working under the pseudonym Adarsh Balak, places his version of the story in a familiar setting, against a backdrop of glowing city lights, with a boy encountering a spirit in a river.



Adrita Das, who also works on educational games for kids, offers a more fluorescent view, with neon elements and bubblegummy doodahs filling up her pieces. Adrita’s creations are vaguely meditative, and among the more abstracted instances here. Saloni Sinha, on the other hand, a professed “insect connoisseur”, turns to bizarre, off-the-wall conceptions — for instance, an octopus-legged guitar-playing monster with fruits dangling off its hair. Music is her biggest inspiration, reveals Sinha, explaining that she made a lot of art for CDs, mix-tapes and gig posters as a youngster.



Ultimately, it’s all about taking art to the people, concedes Saloni. “Art brings experiences,” she offers, adding, “If more people can have access, they can experience much more of what reality can offer. And if art is introduced at an early age, people can discover themselves more and sooner.”

The fourth chapter of The Saptan Story will conclude on September 16. Visit saptan-stories.britishcouncil.org.in