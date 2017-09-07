THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Submariners are like special forces; they are rarely seen, talked about or written on. From diving in the Arctic to sailing the world’s oceans, only a handful of seamen have encountered what Commander Rajesh Ramkumar (retd) has experienced. But, an exemplary career in the Indian Navy isn’t what sets this sailor apart—it’s his love for impressionist and post-impressionist art.

“Artists often paint from their life experiences or whatever they constantly think about. Therefore, the theme of my first-ever exhibition is predominantly maritime. It’s called From Water To Colour,” begins Rajesh, whose acrylic paintings fundamentally provide a microcosm of his 23 years spent in the Navy.

Angles and Dangles

Rajesh wanted to helm a submarine ever since he watched Alistair MacLean’s Ice Station Zebra in the ’70s. Yet, the Sainik School Kazhakootam alumnus, who has since captained four submarines, never attempted to hold a paintbrush until 2013. That was when the 46-year-old asked himself, “When was the last time you did something for the first time?”. This led him to study Vincent van Gogh’s non-static art pieces.



“While at sea, the colours one get to witness is completely different from what people see on the beach. I want people to experience everything through these paintings—from watching the Aurora Borealis phenomenon while sailing in a Norwegian fjord to feeling the crushing pressure of ice on metal, after being marooned off the coast of Severodvinsk,” explains the submariner, adding that he wants the viewer to ‘feel a stormy sea’s tactile impression’ within his works. From September 8-10.At Studio Pepperfry, Kochi.