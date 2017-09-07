THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Some relationships cannot be defined, while some need not be’, reads the tagline of Nishant Pillai’s short film ‘Canvas’. The movie which was released recently portrays a poignant and genuine relationship between a man and a woman. It also throws light on how domestic violence can affect kids, making them emotionally insecure. The story zooms in on the protagonist who prefers to stay single and independent owing to the domestic violence she was subjected to from her childhood. Though she has few friends, she has managed to forge genuine relationships. The thread of Canvas revolves around the protagonist and two other key characters and the beauty of their relationship.



Says Nishant Pillai, the director of the short film said, “The key aspect of the film is the relationship shared between the characters portrayed by Nisa and Vijay Babu. Because of the domestic violence she had witnessed as a child, the former, who likes her friend, is scared to take the next step towards marriage. Her relationship with Vijay Babu is understood by the latter’s wife. The message of the movie is that it is possible to have such relationships,” she said.



Anjali Nair is playing the wife in the film. After being part of short films like ‘Kalpitham’, ‘Pertods’ and ‘Signal’, actor-producer Vijay Babu is back again with another role conveying a strong message through the 18-minute-long short film. Anoop V Shylaja has handled the cinematography whereas the editing is by Vishnu Venugopal. The short film also features a song titled ‘Mazha Kandu Irunnapol Oru Mazhakkalam’ composed by Pranavam Madhu.

The lyrics were written by B Janardhanan Pillai. Saritha Rajiv has rendered the track. The background score is set by Amritesh Vijayan and Libin Joseph. Thushara Lalu, Sajith Yussuf, Nandakumar and Praghosh have produced the short film under the banner ‘Grammam Dot Com Productions’. Muzik247 is the official online partner.