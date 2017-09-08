THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Onam Week celebrations will culminate on a cultural high note on Saturday with a pageant featuring over 1,000 artists from Kerala and ten other states. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran told reporters here on Thursday the colourful pageantry, a meaningful representation of the socio-political life of the state, will start from Vellayambalam at 5 pm and end at East Fort. With 94 floats and 63 art forms presented by various departments and institutions, the mega show will be a treat for cultural enthusiasts, said the Minister.

“The unique character of Kerala and India will be showcased in the pageant. Bharat Bhavan is bringing about 180 artists from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Assam, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat. The highlight of the pageant is that it will link various festivals and cultural events from across the state,” he said.



Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will flag off the pageant at 5 pm. While the Governor was meant to do the flag-off, he intimated his inconvenience as he is undergoing treatment at Coimbatore. Kadakampally will hand over the ‘kombu’ wind instrument to the chief artist heading the ensemble.Then, it will be traditional ornamental umbrellas galore, followed by performers doing the ‘Mohiniyattom’, ‘Velakali’, ‘Alavattom’ and ‘Venchamaram’. Behind them will come ‘Theyyam’, ‘Kathakali’, ‘Padayani’, ‘Pulikali’, ‘Neelakkavadi’, ‘Pookkavadi’, ‘Chinthu kavadi’ and ‘Amman koda’ art forms. ‘Panchavadyam’, ‘Chendamelam’, ‘Sinkarimelam’, Band and ‘Perumpara’ artists will compete with each other to win the hearts of ensemble enthusiasts. Around 3,000 artistes will participate in the instrumental ensemble alone.