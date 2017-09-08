THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Floats and art forms being paraded in the Onam Pageantry on Saturday will be centred around contemporary topics. Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the thematic presentation of floats will focus on contemporary issues avoiding artificiality. They will carry messages like ‘House for All’, ‘Organic Vegetables’, ‘Welfare Pension’, ‘Economic Stability’, ‘Growing Kerala’, ‘Environmental Protection’, ‘Responsible Tourism’, ‘Green Protocol’, ‘Sensitisation Against Drug Abuse’, ‘My Waste My Responsibility’ and ‘Renewable Energy’. Floats will be accompanied with brief introductions. There will be facilities to light up the floats and art forms to help the viewers enjoy the details. The Minister said the pageantry was prepared by adhering to the Green Protocol.

Artists performing ‘Poopada thullal’ at Kanakakunnu

Ground as part of the Onam celebrations on Thursday

| B P Deepu



Spotlight on Jatayu rock

The Tourism Department will be presenting a float on Jatayu Rock Tourism Project. The Jatayu sculpture atop the iconic rock in Chadayamangalam, Kollam, has already got the status of the world’s biggest bird sculpture. The project will be commissioned in December this year. He said the float based on this statue will help the people across the world know about the project.The topics on Kerala heritage, cinema, literature, women empowerment, women safety, health habits, science and technology and safety messages have added to the meaning of the floats, he said. It would take at least one and a half hours for the pageant to pass one point. As much as D34 lakh has been sanctioned for the whole event.



The top two winners will be given the Tourism Department’s prize. The prize distribution ceremony will be held at 7 pm at Nishagandhi during the valedictory event.Various art forms will be presented on the stages in front of the VVIP gallery near University College, the VIP gallery in front of Public Library and the special stage erected in front of the Museum gate. The Chief Minister, Ministers and VIPs will watch the procession and cultural programmes.



Traffic restrictions in place

There will be traffic restrictions in the city on Saturday afternoon. Ambulances will be deployed at nine points - Kowdiar, Vellayambalam, Keltron, Corporation, Palayam, University College, Statue, Ayurveda College Junction and East Fort. Nine Fire and Rescue Service units will be deployed to face any eventuality.SBI Life will provide insurance to people who throng the city to witness the pageantry.