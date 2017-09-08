THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) will promote 200 startups this year with focus on agriculture, biotechnology and health, said Minister for Industries, Sports and Youth Affairs A C Moideen. He told reporters the third edition of Young Entrepreneur Summit to be held in Kochi on September 12 will give impetus to promoting startups. The numbers projected for this year are almost double the numbers promoted by KSIDC since the inception of YES in 2014.



Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate ‘YES 3D -2017’ summit at hotel Le Meridian. The Industries Minister will preside over the function. Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) is organising the summit. The theme of this year’s summit is ‘Disrupt, Discover and Develop’. ‘YES 3D - 2017’ will be a strong platform for incubators, startups, angels, founders of successful startups, businessmen, and venture capitalists etc. from across the country to meet and exchange ideas, said KSIDC managing director M Beena.



The summit offers guidance on facilitating policy support, infrastructure development, incubation facilitation, financial assistance scheme and mentoring support. Parallel sessions will be held on agro and food processing, sustainable technologies, and biotechnology/bio medical and future technologies. Officials from Start Up India team will interact with the startup aspirants during the summit. Student entrepreneurs will showcase innovative ideas at the venue. An exhibition of products ranging from coconut plucking drones to robots and robotic arms will be opened for public from noon.

Increased participation

