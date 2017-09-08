THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has directed the Thiruvananthapuram district police chief to initiate a probe into the incident in which a mentally-ill woman was allegedly beaten up at the Nedumangad police station near here. The police chief has been given three weeks to file the probe report.



The woman from Parassala had got into a KSRTC bus from Thiruvananthapuram to go to her relative’s house at Nedumangad on August 24. The checking inspector found she was travelling without a ticket and charged a fine of `500. Later, she was found to have `5,000 in hand and KSRTC officials handed her over to the police under the belief she was a thief. The money she had was given by her sister’s son, the petitioner said. It is said she had slept off in the bus because of sedation.

KSRTC operates special service

T’Puram: The KSRTC will operate special service for upcoming Navarathri and Muharram holidays between September 27 to October 4. Most of the special services during the eight days begins from Bangalore to various locations in the state and back.There are 18 services from Bangalore to Kozhikode, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kannur, Payyannur, Sulthan Bathery and Thalassery from September 27 to 30. The return trip starts from October 1 to 4. Online booking is available for all trips. For more details visit www.ksrtconline.com

Motorbike knocks down cop

T’Puram: Peroorkada sub-inspector R S Sreekanth suffered serious injuries after being knocked down by a speeding motorbike on Wednesday night. Police said the mishap took place at 11.30 pm at Ambalamukku junction when a team led by Sreekanth was controlling the traffic. Ashiq, 20, a student of Chackai ITI, and his friend Gokul, 21, who was riding pillion were returning from Kanakakunnu and hit the officer who was thrown off several metres under the impact of the collision before hitting his head on the ground.