THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Visit a tribal ooru without having to take the arduous trek into the forests. The natural habitat of a Kani tribal family has been recreated at the Neyyar Mela, the annual cultural and shopping carnival held at Neyyattinkara.Here you can climb an erumadam, which is a tree house used by the tribal communities to escape from wild animals or relax in the aarukalippura, the guest room of a Kani residence. The tree house and aarukalippura have thatched roofs made of bamboo leaves.

Visitors to the ooru are greeted by Madhavan Kani, a tribal chieftain well versed in the ethnic medicine, his wife, and sisters.



The fifth edition of Neyyar Mela, which started on August 25, was visited by over 1.50 lakh people until Thursday. Organisers of the mela, traders’ community in Neyyattinkara, have given free passes to students of the nearby schools. The mela, conceived as a cultural and shopping carnival, has a wide range of attractions for the visitors. Those visiting the festival can enjoy the entertainment programmes or go shopping, taste unique dishes at the food festival and let their kids let themselves loose at the mini amusement park. Bright fairy lights have turned Neyyattinkara town and other venues of the festival into a magical place, especially in the night.



There are 60 commercial stalls at the main venue, the Neyyattinkara municipal ground. A food court run by the Kudumbashree and a jackfruit festival have also been arranged. Jackfruit festival offers 202 varieties of delicacies.Arts and sports festivals are part of the festival. Over 1,000 students from 150 schools participated in the arts festival. The festival was one of its kind in the district where a common platform was given to CBSE and state syllabus students, says P K Rajmohan, working chairman of the organising committee.The sports events were attended by talents from different parts of the state. Some of the contests were kabaddi, kalarippayattu, badminton, football, and volleyball.



Water sports contests included kayaking, canoeing and water polo. Twelve teams will participate in the mega race of country crafts on September 12 at Chenkal Valiyakulam. Medex, an exhibition organised by the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, offers insight into the human anatomy, ailments - causes and cures and the benefits of modern medicine. Videos on surgical procedures are also part of the show.

A decent crowd is always there in front of a man who has vowed not to laugh. He hails from Malappuram and has not broken his vow despite numerous attempts by visitors. Youngsters are seen taking selfies with him.

A traveling book shop by Bookmark society, Vanashree forest produce stall of Forest Department and an exhibition by the State Archives are other attractions. Mela will conclude on September 12.