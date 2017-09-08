THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Onam festivities coming to an end today with a grand pageantry, the week long festival has left visitors with many pleasant memories. There has never been a dull moment during the Onam Celebrations organised by the State Tourism Department. Though there were multiple programmes at various locations the Trans festival set up by the Oasis Cultural Society walked away with audiences’ hearts in the evening.



Transgender talents gave a heart-stopping performances at the Nishagandhi Auditorium. Their performance proved that Onam is not only an occasion of wealth and prosperity but also of tolerance and equality. Even though they had performed in the annual Onam celebrations in the previous year, it was for the first time that the community got an opportunity to perform in front of such a huge cheering crowd which was a true blessing for the estranged and marginalised group. Community members from every district took part in the “Trans Festival”.

The festival was entwined with an overwhelming array of performances including the “Malayali Manka” contest. With thiruvathira, solo dance, classical and fusion dances, along with group dance performances, they left the audience in awe. Over twenty artists performed at the event gifting the audience a phenomenal feast.