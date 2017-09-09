THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of controversies over lack of trauma care facilities in the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, an Emergency Medicine Department will be set up at the hospital for developing a well-coordinated trauma care and management system.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting, which was mainly held to look into organising the trauma care system. The meeting convened by Health secretary Rajeev Sadanandan was attended by DME Dr Remla Beevi, Social Security Mission executive director Mohammed Asheel, Medical College principal Dr Thomas Mathew, superintendent M S Sharmad, deputy superintendent Joby John, RMO Mohan Roy, department heads, emergency department heads of private hospitals and nurses.

In the meeting, it was decided to buy more ventilators for the hospital. Apart from this, it was also decided to have one more CT Scan at the hospital.

The emergency medicine department would be set up by incorporating the departments of medicine, surgery, orthopaedics, cardiology, anaesthesia, neurosurgery and radiology. The Emergency Medicine Department would be headed by a professor or an assistant professor. The meeting also decided to create enough posts of doctors and nurses for the department. Sadanandan said the decisions would be handed over to the government soon. Another decision taken was to make efficient the triage system at the casualty.

A triage protocol would be brought out soon. Another major decision is to have three zones -- red, yellow and green zones at the casualty. The patients who are in critical condition would be referred to the red zone and those who need lesser care to the yellow zone and the green zones. Moreover, the nurses would also be trained in trauma care. The new trauma care centre on the lines of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is getting ready at the hospital and is expected to become functional within six months.