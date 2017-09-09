THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Representatives of homestays and rural tourism sector, along with national and international tour operators, entrepreneurs and destination management companies, will converge at Bolghatty Palace in Kochi on September 15 for a three-day meet to discuss the potential and challenges in the sector.

The second edition of International Homestay and Rural Tourism Meet is being organised by Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society (HATS). Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will inaugurate the meet. Over 1,500 participants are expected to attend the meet.

The main objective is to enhance business opportunities in the state for homestay providers, serviced villas and provide them a platform to network with industry players. The event will witness more than 129 stalls and 700 buyers from national and international travel industry players. Business partners from Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand and Saudi Arabia are expected to join the domestic players from Jammu Kashmir, Tamil Nadu Coimbatore, Jaipur, Delhi and many more.

The International Homestay and Rural Tourism meet is supported by the Tourism Department. The C entral Government is also expected to provide some financial aid for the event. “Homestays helps the industry to connect with travel enthusiasts. The B2B meet is expected to discuss recommendations to boost the rural tourism sector.” according to Tourism Director P Bala Kiran.