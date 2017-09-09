Floats being made on the Tagore Theatre premises on Friday to be presented at the pageant marking the closing of Onam Week Celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Residents of the capital city are in for a treat on Saturday when the curtains come down on the Onam Week celebrations with a cultural pageant. Hosted by the Tourism Department, the event will be flagged off by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Vellayambalam at 5 pm. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will formally inaugurate the percussion orchestra by handing over a ‘kombu’ (traditional trumpet) to the lead player.

This year’s pageantry will feature art forms from 10 states besides native art forms. States to have representation in the procession are Assam, Rajasthan, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. About 180 artists will participate in the event. The procession will have 94 floats and 63 art forms. It is expected to cost Rs 34 lakh, according to the Tourism Minister.

The procession will be led by the Mounted Police followed by 100 men in traditional attire holding ornamental umbrellas. They will be accompanied by Mohiniyattam artists with palm leaf parasols. Lending an ethnic flavour to the whole affair, Kerala art forms such as Velakali, Theyyam, Padayani, Kathakali, Pulikali, Neelakavadi, Pookavadi, Chinthukavadi, Ammankudam, Mayoora Nritham, Parunthattam, Garudan Parava, Arjuna Nritham, Kummattikali, Poikkal Nritham, Bommakali, Chavittunatakam, Parichamuttukali and Pandamveeshal will feature in the procession.

Band and traditional orchestra will also enthrall the audience during the event. There will be art forms and floats showcasing the secular culture and rich festivals of the state. Various organisations and government departments will parade their floats. The government will present floats based on the themes of its four missions. The Tourism Department’s float will be based on the upcoming Jatayupara tourism project at Chadayamangalam in Kollam.

Winners of the best float, Athapookkalam and Thiruvathirakali contests will be given prizes at the valedictory meeting at Nishagandhi auditorium on the Kanakakkunnu Palace premises at 7 pm. The City Police will deploy 1,200 personnel to ensure the smooth conduct of the celebrations.

Grand procession to blaze a ‘green’ trail

T’Puram: The City Corporation has implemented the green protocol for the grand procession marking the valedictory event of Onam Week celebrations. Water kiosks and steel glasses have been arranged at 15 locations en route. Waste bins have also been placed in different spots.

People coming to watch the procession are requested to avoid bringing bottled water, plastic and non-woven polypropylene bags and other disposable items. The ‘green army’ of the Corporation will participate in the procession to campaign on waste management and plastic misuse. The green protocol committee headed by Mayor V K Prasanth has been monitoring the different venues of the celebrations during the week.