THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two Keralites have bagged prizes in the ‘Swachhathon 1.0 - the Swachh Bharat Hackathon’ organised by the Union Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation to crowd source solutions for the issues pertaining to sanitation.

Thiruvananthapuram-based Midhu S V and Tirur native Aishwarya P G have bagged prizes in the competition aimed at the youth from rural areas who come up with innovative solutions to a set of problems.

While Midhu bagged the first prize in the contest for ‘technological solutions to monitor the use of toilets’, Aishwarya, a final year IT engineering student, finished second in the competition for ‘innovative solutions for Menstrual Health Management.